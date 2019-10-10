OSWEGO — Edwards native Tim Fuller earned a pair of top-five spots for the two biggest SuperDIRT Week events Thursday at Oswego Speedway.
Fuller locked in fourth position in Sunday’s big-block modified Billy Whittaker Cars 200 with a fastest lap of 20.697 second around the 5/8-mile track. Billy Decker earned the pole position with defending series champion Matt Sheppard taking third.
Fuller followed it up with a time of 21.036 seconds to qualify third for Saturday’s Salute to the Troops 150 358-modified race. Jimmy Phelps took the pole with a time of 20.948 seconds and Erick Rudolph was second.
Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca finished second in the St. Lawrence Radiology 100 Wednesday at Weedsport Speedway.
Larry Wight passed Maresca on the eighth lap and held him off on lap 75 restart. Mat Williamson, Jimmy Phelps and Dave Marcuccilli rounded out the top five.
Watertown’s Ryan Bartlett was 14th, Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump placed 24th and Theresa’s Lance Willix was 29th.
In the sportsman’s race, Plesis native Jackson Gill took second behind winner Matt Janczuk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.