OSWEGO — Edwards native Tim Fuller earned second place in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 big-block modified race as part of the 48th annual SuperDIRT Week event Sunday at Oswego Speedway.
Fuller hung around the leaders and earned his best finish in the SuperDIRT Week finale since he finished fourth in 2011.
Mat Williamson capped off a huge week by taking the finale for the first time in his career, while Brett Hearn got third place. Ryan Goodwin and Jimmy Phelps rounded out the top five.
Watertown native and 2014 winner Billy Dunn placed 24th, and Mike Maresca of Hannawa Falls was 30th.
Kevin Inman won the Chevy Performance 75 sportsman division race after making a late-race charge from seventh place to get the victory. Plessis native Jackson Gill finished 11th.
Josh Coonradt got the win in the Wilkins RV 50 pro stock race, while Madrid’s Sid Harmer Jr. was runner-up, finishing just 1.73 seconds back.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie placed 10th in the 50-lap Dixie Shootout Lucas Oil Late Model Series race Saturday night at Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Ga.
Michael Page picked up the victory leading wire-to-wire.
