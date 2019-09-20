EVANS MILLS — The inaugural John Burr Memorial race is slated for Saturday at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Races are scheduled in the sportsman, super stocks and sport compacts, as well as the annual Fall Brawl race between racers from the Oswego Speedway small-block supers.
The sportsman division race is 75 laps and is named in honor of the iconic voice at race tracks around northern and central New York, including at Adirondack, Can-Am, and Evans Mills. Burr died on Aug. 23.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing starting at 5:30 p.m.
