BREWERTON — Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca finished eighth in the Demon 100 big-block modified feature to start off SuperDIRT Week Tuesday night at Brewerton Speedway.
Mat Williamson earned the win after passing Larry Wight with seven laps to go. Jimmy Phelps, Peter Britten, Chris Hile and Matt Sheppard rounded out the top five. Last year’s event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watertown’s Tim McCreadie and his son, Jordan, were 10th and 11th, respectively. SuperDIRT Week continues with the main event 200-lap feature Sunday at Oswego Speedway.
