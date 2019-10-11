Local auto racing
BREWERTON — Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca placed third in the Hurricane 100 358-modified race as part of the 48th annual SuperDIRT Week on Thursday night at Brewerton Speedway.
Maresca made a late charge to secure a spot on the podium. Mat Williamson slipped by Erick Rudolph on a lap 76 restart for the win. Billy Decker and Mike Maheny rounded out the top five.
Sandy Creek’s Tyler Trump was 10th, Watertown’s Ryan Bartlett placed 18th and Theresa’s Lance Willix took 19th.
Kyle Inman got the victory in the sportsman division race, while Plessis native Jackson Gill was 10th.
