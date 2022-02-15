LAKE CITY, Fla. — Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca won the 40-lap feature in the Short Track Super Series even Friday night at All-Tech Raceway.
Maresca passed Rick Laubach on lap 12 after both drivers traded the lead early in the race. Maresca held off Larry Wight, who won the Feb. 10 feature, to seal the victory.
The series was a five-race swing with the top dirt track drivers from around the Northeast. Saturday’s finale was canceled due to rain.
