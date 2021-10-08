Local auto racing
BREWERTON — Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca finished fifth in the Hurricane Harvey 75 SuperDIRTcar Series 358-modified race as part of SuperDIRT Week on Thursday at Brewerton Speedway.
Mat Williamson continued his dominance of the weeklong event with his third straight feature win. Ronnie Davis, Jimmy Phelps and Tim Sears also earned top-five finishes.
Local finishers include: Billy Dunn (eighth), Ryan Bartlett (ninth), Taylor Caprara (11th), Jordan McCreadie (14th) and Lance Willix (22nd).
Cameron Tuttle slid past Zach Sobotka on the last lap to win the Hurricane Harvey 30 DIRTcar Sportsman Division race. Can-Am Speedway track champion Tyler Corcoran placed 25th.
