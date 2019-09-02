Local auto racing
Watertown native Tim McCreadie picked up a pair of third-place finishes in two Lucas Oil Late Model series races over the weekend.
McCreadie took third in the 50-lap Bob Miller Memorial on Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. He earned the hard charger award for advancing seven places from 10th spot. Series points leader Jonathan Davenport won.
Another third-place showing was in the cards for McCreadie in the Hillbilly Hundred on Sunday night at the Tyler County Speedway in Middlebourne, W.Va. West Virginia native Josh Richards led wire-to-wire.
McCreadie sits in second place behind Davenport, but Richards is only five points behind McCreadie in third.
