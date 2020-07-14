FARLEY, Iowa — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie overcame an early flat tire to finish third in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Truck Country 50 Monday night at 300 Raceway.
McCreadie started in 12th spot, but had to pit after a flat tire. He made his way through the field get the third spot. He’s currently third in the series point standings behind points-leader Jimmy Owens and defending champion Jonathan Davenport.
Josh Richards passed Kyle Bronson on lap 17 to pick up the victory.
