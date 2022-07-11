SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie used a third-place finish in the 75-lap NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race to take over the series points lead Saturday night at Deer Creek Speedway.
McCreadie, who started on the pole, led 14 laps. Brandon Overton passed Mike Marlar on lap 23 to win the race. Chris Madden, McCreadie, Marlar and Rocky Weiss rounded out the top five.
McCreadie, the defending series points champion, overtook Brandon Sheppard and now leads the series, 4,330 to 4,280.
n Kreig Heroth earned his second modified feature win of the season in the 25-lap race Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Kyle Hart (legends), Cole Perry (pro late model), Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact) and Joe Orvis (thunder stock) were also winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.