UNION, Ky. — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished sixth at Saturday’s North/South 100 Lucas Oil Late Model race at Florence Speedway.
McCreadie started in 23rd, but worked his way through the field to land another top-10 finish. He now sits third in the series points standings and only 10 points behind second-place Josh Richards.
Chris Madden picked up the victory after passing Jimmy Owens on lap 76.
n Watertown’s Billy Dunn collected another victory in the 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. It was the fifth feature win in the division for Dunn, who is the two-time defending track champion. Ryan Arbuthnot, Tyler Meeks, Hannawa Falls native Mike Maresca and Dave Rogers rounded out the top five. Paulie Colagiovanni won the Empire Super Sprints feature with Antwerp’s Jeff Cook taking 12th place and Port Leyden’s Dylan Swiernik earning 16th. Other winners were Remington Hamm (sportsman), Shawn Kirby (pro street stock) and Zac Petrie (thunder stock).
n Afternoon rain postponed both Evans Mills Raceway Park’s and Adirondack International Speedway’s respective Saturday night cards. The New Bremen-based track will host a special show at 7 tonight. Evans Mills will have the rescheduled Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial ESS race at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
