BARBERVILLE, Fla. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie led all 30 laps to get the win in the DIRTcar Late Model feature Tuesday night at Volusia Speedway Park as part of the 49th DIRTcar Nationals.
McCreadie held off Brandon Sheppard, who had won the previous five Late Model races contested at the DIRTcar Nationals.
Kyle Bronson, Dennis Erb and Jonathan Davenport rounded out the top five.
n Watertown’s Billy Dunn placed eight in the 30-lap SuperDIRTcar feature Tuesday at Volusia Speedway Park.
Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca was 17th and Edwards native Tim Fuller took 18th.
