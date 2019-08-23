Local auto racing
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie placed seventh in one of the 30-lap Lucas Oil Late Model duel races in the opening night at the second annual Dirt Million on Thursday night at Mansfield Motor Speedway.
Scott Bloomquist won the duel race that included McCreadie, while Jonathan Davenport took the other 30-lap race. McCreadie currently sits in third in the series, 75 points behind second-place Josh Richards.
The racing in Mansfield continues through tonight.
