Local auto racing
SARVER, Pa. — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie led all 100 laps to win the Firecracker 100 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Saturday night at Lernerville Speedway.
McCreadie’s fast start enabled him to beat Brandon Overton to win by 0.459 seconds. The victory is the second career Firecracker 100 win for McCreadie, who is second behind Brandon Sheppard in the series points standings. Mike Marlar, Sheppard and Earl Pearson Jr. rounded out the top five.
n Garrett Zacharias won the 50-lap New York Super Stock feature to highlight Saturday night’s action at Evans Mills Raceway Park. Other winners were Dylan Bancroft (modified), Kyle Hart (legends), Rylee Gill (pro late model), Joe Orvis (thunder stock) and Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact).
n Dave Rogers held off Casey Swamp on a lap 25-restart to win the 30-lap sportsman feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne. Justin White (pro stock), Kevin Boucher (mod lite), Francis White (bandit) and Blaze Benedict (novice sportsman) were all winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.