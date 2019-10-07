Local auto racing
Watertown native Tim McCreadie picked up a second- and third-place finish over the weekend in the Lucas Oil Late Model Series.
McCreadie was runner-up in the Great Lakes 50 at Raceway 7 in Friday night in Monroe Center, Ohio. Kyle Bronson got the victory in his track debut.
McCreadie followed it up with a third-place showing in the 31st annual Pittsburgher 100 at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway. Don O’Neal claimed his second win in that event in three years.
McCreadie sits in second place behind Jonathan Davenport with two weekends of racing left in the season.
