Evans Mills Raceway Park has been honoring the late race broadcaster John Burr the last few years, but track officials and its new general manager have an even bigger vision for the race in the future.

The track will hold its third annual John Burr Classic on Saturday with action in six classes, including the return of the Oswego Speedway Small-Block Modified series. Burr was the track’s announcer and made his mark in north country before he died in August 2019. He was helping out with the track at the time of his passing.

