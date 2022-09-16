Evans Mills Raceway Park has been honoring the late race broadcaster John Burr the last few years, but track officials and its new general manager have an even bigger vision for the race in the future.
The track will hold its third annual John Burr Classic on Saturday with action in six classes, including the return of the Oswego Speedway Small-Block Modified series. Burr was the track’s announcer and made his mark in north country before he died in August 2019. He was helping out with the track at the time of his passing.
“He was a huge part of the raceway,” Evans Mills Raceway Park co-owner Peggy Gill said. “It’s an honor his family would allow us to do a tribute to him.”
Tonight’s racing will be the second tribute to Burr in as many weeks. Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville hosted its season-finale on Sept. 10 with its John Burr Memorial sportsman race, which was won by Tyler Corcoran. Gill said it was fitting that multiple tracks would honor the announcer.
“People loved him and we don’t want to see his legacy fall away.” Gill said.
The classic will be the first for new track general manger Nick Czerow, who came over at the end of the Watertown Rapids’ season in August. Czerow held the general manager position with the Rapids for the last two seasons before making the switch to racing.
“My long-term goal was to get into motorsports in Central or Northern New York,” Czerow said. “I grew up in Oswego, so it’s an honor to see those classes race up here.”
Czerow, who grew up watching races at Oswego Speedway, has been looking for an opportunity to work in the racing industry for awhile. Besides his experience with the Rapids, he’s also worked in hockey with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Czerow may not have met Burr, but he has heard stories about him and is glad that he can honor Burr’s memory.
“I didn’t know him personally, but what I’ve heard about him was great,” Czerow said.
The Burr event may only be one night at this time, but Gill hoping it will continue to grow in size. She envisions a weekend’s worth of racing down the road.
“Our goal is to have it stretch into an event with racing on Friday and Saturday night,” Gill said. “We want it to be a well-known season-finale.”
Holding the event at the end of the season does have advantages for the track. The John Burr Classic is happening when points championships at other tracks have been decided and that means there may be different drivers for the race.
“It’s nice to know that they want to be a part of this,” Czerow said.
The highlight of the night will be the 75-lap sportsman modified race. There will also be features in the pro late models, sports compact/thunderstock and legends to go with the Oswego small-block modifieds.
Pit gates open at 2 p.m., with general admission gates opening at 4 p.m. Racing starts at 5:30 p.m. Pit passes will cost $40 and adult seats cost $20, Tickets for military members are $18 with children’s tickets for ages 10-17 will be $15. Children under the age of nine get free admission with paid adult.
