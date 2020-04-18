Oswego Speedway announced that it has canceled racing through the end of May due to the outbreak of COVID-19, via a press release Saturday.
The track was set to open on May 23 with the Jim Shampine and Tony White Memorial Weekend special. The cancellation of events coincides with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s extension of the ‘New York on PAUSE’ social distancing restrictions until at least May 15.
“The last thing we want is to lose shows, but we felt this was the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” said track owner John Torrese in a press release. “We will open up the Speedway as soon as possible and adjust our schedule accordingly. We are committed to racing in 2020.”
The Oswego track office will also be closed during the PAUSE, but will reopen for ticket sales when the restrictions are lifted. Fans were told to keep monitoring the speedway’s web site and social media channels for the latest information.
Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen has formally postponed the start of their season until May 16. Track general manager Frank Nortz said the spring and summer is their prime time to make money.
“This is the time of year where you make hay when the sun is out,” Nortz said. “We basically have three-and-a-half months of racing and it’s the time where we try to at least break even.”
Nortz said the track might do some enduro races via livestream so there could be some action on their Facebook page.
“The biggest thing is to make sure the drivers are getting paid,” Nortz said.
Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville has pushed back the start of its season until the start of May, but the weather forecast might take care of events slated to go for May 1 and 8.
“The shows might start out sunny and in the 40s, but it’ll end up in the 20s by the end of the night,” track owner Tyler Bartlett said.
Bartlett is taking advantage of the current delay by making more improvements to the track like painting the front stretch wall, shortening the track and putting down new clay surfacing on the track. He also may try to do livestreams of races, but the prize money handed out would be affected.
“We have all the capabilities to livestream without fans at the track, but it would change the entry fees and the payouts,” Bartlett said.
According to Bartlett, a few tracks in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and other states have decided to shut down for the 2020 season. The province of Quebec has banned public gatherings until Aug. 31, but dirt tracks are hoping to get an exemption because there are so many towns with them.
Evans Mills Raceway Park is currently monitoring events and will make a decision at a later date. The track is scheduled to open its season on May 2. The track canceled practice that was slated to go off Saturday.
