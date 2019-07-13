AKWESASNE — Chris Raabe held off the field on a late restart to take the 30-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway.
Raabe pulled away late in a caution-filled race to hang on for the victory. Demetrios Drellos, Louie Jackson Jr., Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie and Edwards native Tim Fuller rounded out the top five.
Kristian Smoke ended an eight-year long drought to win the sportsman feature. Other winners were Gavin Riddell (novice sportsman), Steve Comeau (mod lite) and Matt Zira (bandit).
Friday night’s racing at Can-Am Speedway was postponed due to inclement weather.
Tim McCreadie of Watertown picked up a pair of top 10s in the Lucas Oil Late Model Series Thursday and Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill.
McCreadie was third at the Hoker Trucking Best in the Business 50 Thursday night and he followed it up with a sixth-place showing Friday night in the NAPA Know How 50.
Tyler Erb won Thursday’s race while Jimmy Owens got the win on Friday night.
