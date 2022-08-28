EVANS MILLS — Andre Roggie earned his first victory of the season in the 35-lap modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Current division points leader Taylor Caprara won a dash for cash in honor of fallen firefighter Peyton Morse.
Other winners were Rylee Gill (pro late model), Joe Pettinelli (sports compact) and David Liscum (thunder stock).
WEBB victorious AT CAN-AM
Brownville native Derek Webb won the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
Early afternoon rain prevented hot laps. and racers were immediately put into heat races. Jordan Kelly, Scott Webb, and Watertown natives Ryan Bartlett and Jordan McCreadie rounded out the top five.
Heuvelton native Tyler Bushey won the 20-lap pro stock feature. Other winners included David Rogers (sportsman), Josh Verne Jr. (602 crate sprints), Francis White (thunder car) and Keegan Nier (limited sportsman).
n Friday night’s racing at Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne was called off due to rain.
MCCREADIE 11TH AT PORT ROYAL
Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished 11th in the 50-lap Rumble by the River Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa.
Earl Pearson Jr. passed Ricky Thornton Jr. on lap 10 to earn the win. McCreadie, the defending series champion, leads the points series over runner-up Brandon Sheppard.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.