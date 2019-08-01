ROSSBURG, Ohio — Erick Rudolph passed Matt Sheppard on lap 75 to win the Eldora Dirt Derby 100 SuperDIRTcar big-block modified race Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway.
Rudolph held off Billy Decker and Mat Williamson on a late-race restart to seal the victory. Decker, Williamson, Sheppard and Rex King rounded out the top five.
Former Monster Energy Cup driver Dave Blaney finished in the 10th place.
