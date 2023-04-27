One of the sure signs that spring has arrived is the return of auto racing to the area.
Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville will get off the blocks first when it starts action at 7:30 p.m. today. There will be six classes that will normally compete at the track with the 358-modified series as the main attraction. DIRTcar Sportsman, Pro stock, 602 Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Car and limited sportsman will also be contested for track championships at the 3/8-mile dirt circuit.
The season slated to start with the two-night Thunder in the Thousand Islands on April 14-15, which would have featured the big-block modified series on the first night and the 358s in the weekend finale. However, the event was called off due to concerns about the racing surface.
“We do not feel we had the proper amount time to be able to produce a quality surface that I would put my credibility on the line for,” Can-Am track owner Tyler Bartlett said in a statement on social media.
The event hasn’t been rescheduled as of yet, but there is hope that it can be run at a later date.
One of the big nights of racing will be the return of the Pabst Shootout, which will run June 28. The Empire Super Sprints will be in town for the annual spectacular along with a 358-modified and DIRTcar Sportsman feature.
Can-Am wraps up the season on Sept. 8 with the John Burr Memorial sportsman race and Ron White Memorial Thunder Car event.
Adult general admission tickets for regular events are $15 with student general admission at $5. Check racecamam.com for special event pricing.
The 3/8-mile asphalt track will begin its season on May 6 with racing starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be five classes that will competing for championships, including the sportsman modified, pro late model, INEX Legends, sport compact and thunder stock.
Evans Mills will have a number of special events, including the Small Block Super Championship Series (May 13 and Sept. 16), Empire Super Sprints (June 17) and New York Super Stocks (June 24). The annual two-night 2Xtreme Monster Truck Series event will be July 22-23.
The season wraps up with the John Burr Classic on Sept. 15-16. There is a Sept. 17 rain date in case of postponement. The newly merged ISMA/MSS Supermodified Series will also decide their series championship on Sept. 16.
“ISMA/MSS’s addition to the John Burr Classic Weekend brings our racing to the next level for our fans and our facility as we continue to build our future.” Evans Mills Raceway Park co-owner Peggy Gill said in a statement. “As a team, we look forward to providing another first-class experience for the series, teams, and spectators.”
Adult general admission tickets for regular events are $15, $13 fpr military members and $10 for youths aged 10-17. Pricing for special events can be found at evansmillsracewaypark.com.
MOHAWK INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY
The 4/10-mile dirt track made one of the biggest changes of the season by dropping the DIRTcar sanctioning and going independent. 358-modified, sportsman and pro stock will continue to follow DIRTcar rules. The track has also introduced a limited sportsman series and changed the bandit class to mini stock.
The 358-modified, pro stock, sportsman, mini stock and limited sportsman will compete for track championships when the season starts May 12. Mohawk wraps up its season on Sept. 15-16, with the 54-lap Pete Mitchell Memorial sportsman race as the highlight.
General admission tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors. For further ticket information, visit mohawkintlraceway.com/.
