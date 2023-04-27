One of the sure signs that spring has arrived is the return of auto racing to the area.

Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville will get off the blocks first when it starts action at 7:30 p.m. today. There will be six classes that will normally compete at the track with the 358-modified series as the main attraction. DIRTcar Sportsman, Pro stock, 602 Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Car and limited sportsman will also be contested for track championships at the 3/8-mile dirt circuit.

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

