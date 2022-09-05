Shaw wins race, Fuller takes Can-Am 358 crown

LAFARGEVILLE — Philadelphia native Shaun Shaw won his first career 25-lap 358-modified feature, but Edwards native Tim Fuller took the division’s track championship in the final night of points races Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.

Shaw took the lead from RJ Tresidder on the first lap and never looked back. Fuller placed third to get his second straight track title.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.