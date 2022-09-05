LAFARGEVILLE — Philadelphia native Shaun Shaw won his first career 25-lap 358-modified feature, but Edwards native Tim Fuller took the division’s track championship in the final night of points races Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Shaw took the lead from RJ Tresidder on the first lap and never looked back. Fuller placed third to get his second straight track title.
Tyler Corcoran won the final race of the season to gain his second straight sportsman division crown. Tucker Donath coa8jed the win in the 602 Panther crate sprint division, but fourth-place Josh Verne Jr. won the inaugural division title.
Francis White won the thundercar feature and Joe Orvis claimed the division title. Paul DeRuyter placed first in the limited sportsman feature.
Can-Am’s 2022 season wraps up with the Showdown in September at 7 p.m. Friday.
