GRANBY, Quebec — Matt Sheppard survived an 11-car pile-up on lap 29 to become third on the SuperDIRTcar Series all-time wins list with a victory in the 100-lap feature Tuesday at Autodrome Granby.
Sheppard passed Australian Peter Britten on lap 84 and led the rest of the way to pick up his 66th career win on the circuit. With the victory, he passed Billy Decker on the list.
Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca was 18th.
Erick Rudolph took Monday’s race at Autodrome Drummond by outlasting Stewart Friesen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.