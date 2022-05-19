Local auto racing
LAFARGEVILLE — Matt Sheppard led wire-to-wire to claim the dominating victory in the 75-lap Thunder in the Thousand Islands SuperDIRTcar big-block modified series race Wednesday night at Can-Am Speedway.
The only issues Sheppard dealt with was the weather, which caused delays through the night. Sheppard got off to a fast start and never looked back.
Stewart Friesen, Edwards native Tim Fuller, Max McLaughlin and Mat Williamson rounded out the top five. Other local finishers were Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie (ninth), Hannawa Falls’ Michael Maresca (21st), Watertown’s Billy Dunn (23rd), Hogansburg’s Carey Terrance (24th) and Plessis’ Jackson Gill (25th).
Heuvelton native Tyler Bushey took the 30-lap pro stock feature to round out the card.
Regular racing returns 7:30 tonight in five divisions.
