EVANS MILLS — Mason Spencer picked up the win in the inaugural 75-lap John Burr Memorial Classic sportsman race Saturday at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Spencer led the last half of the race to get the win in the race that honored the iconic voice at race tracks around northern and central New York, including at Adirondack, Can-Am, and Evans Mills. Burr died Aug. 23. Tony Pettinelli, Randy Brunelle, Michael Ramos and Ricky Knapp Jr. rounded out the top five.
Mike Bruce (Oswego small block super modifieds), Al Potrzebowski (New York Super Stocks) and Chuck Powelczyk (sports compact) each earned victories.
n Mohawk International Raceway regular Demetrios Drello earned an automatic spot in the SuperDIRT Week finale with his first career SuperDIRTcar big-block modified series victory Saturday night in the 100-lap feature at Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta.
Drellos will have a guaranteed spot in the Oct. 13 Oswego 200 at Oswego Speedway.
Edwards native Tim Fuller placed 13th.
n Watertown native Tim McCreadie scored a pair of top five finishes over the weekend on the Lucas Oil Late Model Series.
McCreadie was fifth in Friday’s 50-lap feature at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind. and placed fourth in the Jackson 100 at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Ind.
He is second in the points standings behind Jonathan Davenport.
