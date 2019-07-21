EVANS MILLS — Mason Spencer took the lead with less than 10 laps to go to win the 30-lap modified feature Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Spencer got by Brad Winters and never gave up the lead. Winters, Mike Ramos, Chuck Meyers and Tony Pentenelli rounded out the top five.
Chris Malbeuf (INEX Legneds) and Tim Dunn (thunder stock) were also feature winners.
Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen did not race due to the Lewis County Fair.
n Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished in seventh place in the 80-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Silver Dollar Nationals race Saturday night at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb.
McCreadie led the first 30 laps after starting on the front row. Bobby Pierce took the lead on lap 66 en route to the win.
