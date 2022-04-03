LAFARGEVILLE — Can-Am Speedway track officials and the Super DIRTcar Series have postponed this week’s scheduled Thunder on the 1000 Islands season-opening race at the track due to the week’s unfavorable weather forecast.
The event, featuring Super DIRTcars and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks, has been rescheduled for May 18.
Can-Am was scheduled to be the season-opener for the Super DIRTcar Series championship season with the original April 9 date but rain is forecast each day Wednesday-Saturday with a high of 43 Saturday. The series will now open May 3 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in New Jersey.
Can-Am’s regular season-opener is still scheduled for April 29.
