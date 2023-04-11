LAFARGEVILLE — This weekend’s Thunder in the 1,000 Islands racing program at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville has been postponed.
A Facebook post late Monday reported the news of the postponement of the two-day event.
LAFARGEVILLE — This weekend's Thunder in the 1,000 Islands racing program at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville has been postponed.
A Facebook post late Monday reported the news of the postponement of the two-day event.
Track officials cited wanting to make a quality racing surface as the main factor for the decision.
Friday’s race was going to feature the big-block modifieds as the feature while the 358-modifieds were to be the focus of the Saturday slate. This was the inaugural year of spreading the racing over two nights.
Can-Am is working with DIRTcar on rescheduling the event for later in the season. The track is set to start the season on April 28.
