EVANS MILLS — Danny Varin pulled away on lap 13 restart to take the 25-lap Empire Super Sprint race to highlight the Kevin Ward Jr. Asphalt Spectacular Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Varin led most of the way and dominated the last half of the race to earn the victory. Matt Tanner, Kelly Hebing, Tyler Cartierand and Antwerp’s Jeff Cook rounded out the top five.
Taylor Caprara (modified), Matt Hauf (legends), Joe Papin (pro late model), Billy Matteson (thunder stock) and David Paige (sports compact all earned wins in their respective divisions.
The New York Super Stocks highlight Saturday’s upcoming action, which starts at 7 p.m.
n Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished sixth in the 60-lap Mountain Moonshine Classic Saturday night at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn.
McCreadie, the defending series champion, sits in second in the standings behind Brandon Sheppard. Chris Madden held off Jonathan Davenport to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.