LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown native Ryan Bartlett earned his first win of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Bartlett survived an early race pile-up that involved six cars to get his first victory after a pair of top-five finishes. Edwards’ Tim Fuller, Watertown natives Taylor Caprara and Billy Dunn, and Shaun Shaw rounded out the top five.
Jamie Brown (sportsman), Bruno Richard (pro stock), Jordan Bennett (602 crate sprint), Tony Frezzo (thunder stock) and Paul DeRuyter (limited sportsman) were also winners.
The next race slated for Can-Am will be the Pabst Shootout on June 29 with the Empire Super Sprints, SuperDIRTcar 358-modified and sportsman races being featured. There won’t be Friday races due to graduation.
n Mohawk International Raceway in Akwesasne was rained out for a second straight week and the program moved to Aug. 11. There is racing slated for a special 7 p.m. Thursday date in the five regular classes.
