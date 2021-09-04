LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown’s Ryan Bartlett picked up his second win of the season in the 25-lap 358-modified feature, but Tim Fuller of Edwards took home the track’s points title on the final night of points racing at Can-Am Speedway on Friday.
Bartlett passed Andrew Howard of Hammond on lap 15 to take the lead for good. Fuller, who was tied with Watertown native Billy Dunn in the points standings going into the final race, placed second. Jackson Gill, Tyler Meeks and Preston Forbes rounded out the top five.
Dalton Rombough won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, but Tyler Corcoran repeated as the division champion. Ian Bressett got the win in the pro stocks as Justin White solidified the track championship with a second-place showing. Tony Frezzo won the thunder stock event to get the class title, while Owen Nier got first in the limited sportsman feature.
Can-Am will conclude its season Friday and Saturday with Showdown in September, including the John Burr Memorial Race on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.