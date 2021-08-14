LAFARGEVILLE — Watertown native Billy Dunn overcame a shaky heat race to win the 25-lap 358-modified feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway.
Dunn climbed his way up the field and took the lead on lap 18 to also take the lead in the division standings with three points races remaining.
RJ Tresidder, Edwards native Tim Fuller, Shaun Shaw and Watertown’s Jordan McCreadie rounded out the top five.
Defending track champion Tyler Corcoran passed Dalton Rombough with two laps to go to win the 20-lap DIRTcar Sportsman feature.
Justin White (pro stock), Tony Frezzo (thunder stock) and Paul Deruyter (novice sportsman) were also feature winners.
Friday night’s racing at Mohawk International Raceway was called off due to the threat of inclement weather.
