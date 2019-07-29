EVANS MILLS — Larry Welling took the modified feature to highlight Saturday night’s action at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Welling was quicker on a late restart and held off Mike Ramos for the win. Corey Trombley, Steve Fuchs and Chad Blair rounded out the top five.
Josh Marchese (legends), Craig Caskinette (sport compact) and Josh Verne Jr. (thunder stock) were also winners.
n Jamie Platt won the sportsman feature as part of Saturday night’s card at Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen.
Other winners were Bob Schroy (trucks), Dylan Bancroft (American muscle car), Mike Greenfield (thunder stock), Keith Delles (sports compact) and Adrian Gilbert (enduro).
n Matt Sheppard picked up his sixth SuperDIRTcar Series big-block modified win of the season at the Hall of Fame 100 Sunday night at Weedsport Speedway.
Watertown’s Billy Dunn placed 22nd.
