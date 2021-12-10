LOCAL BASEBALL
Longtime baseball umpire Mike Gallo was recognized in October with the Anthony DeVivo Memorial Award for his contributions to officiating by the New York State Baseball Umpires Association.
Gallo, who works for the Watertown Chapter of the NYSBUA, has been an official for nearly 50 years. He received the award at the association’s annual meeting Oct. 2.
Gallo has also been part of the Watertown chapter’s by-laws and education committees and has served as the chapter’s assignor for more than 10 years.
Gallo, who also works with school representatives, summer programs and other Section 3 officiating boards, lives in Rodman.
