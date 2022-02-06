Gouverneur High School twin sisters Randi and Rikki Griffith each won National Silver Gloves titles Saturday during the annual boxing competition in Independence, Mo.
Randi Griffith captured her bracket at 132 pounds and Rikki Griffith won at 125 at the ringside tournament. The two 16-year-olds competed in their final year of silver gloves as only boxers age 10-16 qualify.
The titles are just the latest in boxing for the juniors at Gouverneur, who also excel in cross country and track and field.
Rikki Griffith won a Silver Gloves title in September and both won National Junior Olympics titles last summer in Lubbock, Texas. Those titles earned both trips to the USA Boxing National Championships in December in Shreveport, La.
Randi Griffith won her title bout Dec. 11 to claim a berth on the U.S. National Boxing Team. She is expected to take her first trip to train at the Team USA national training center in Colorado Springs, Colo., sometime in May.
The Griffiths, who live in Fowler, travel to Syracuse a couple of times a week to spar with different boxers.
Their father, Gordy Griffith, is active in the Gouverneur Boxing Club. Younger sister Zoey wrestles for the Gouverneur high school varsity squad.
