The Battle of the Badges, held by the Watertown Area Boxing Club, made its return Saturday n…
WATERTOWN — Amateur boxers traveled far and wide to compete in the second Battle of Badges event Saturday night.
Tom Aceto made the drive up from Watertown earlier in day all the way from New York City to fight on the 14-bout card, which was held at Jefferson County Community College.
The 50-year-old Aceto, who is a native of Herkimer and works in Manhattan, won his fight against Kyle Zimmerman, a Jefferson County probation officer, in a three-round decision at 195 pounds.
“I’m a lieutenant for the department of corrections,” Aceto said. “I actually work in Edgecombe Correctional Facility in Manhattan, so I made the long drive up here.”
Aceto, who said he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in January, was pleased to get back into the ring after he was deemed healthy.
“I had COVID earlier in the month so I was shut down for a little while, but as you can see, I still support the cause,” Aceto said. “I had six or seven fights as a kid, but I hadn’t boxed in 30 years.”
The Battle of the Badges event, held by the Watertown Area Boxing Club, made its return after making its debut in 2019. The event wasn’t held last year because of concerns about COVID-19.
This edition, which was held in the spacious confines of McVean Gymnasium, was sold out ring-side earlier in the week and the bleachers were nearly filled to capacity.
This edition featured fighters who serve in law enforcement, firefighting and other emergency services from the area as well as around the state, and also some boxers from north of the border.
A trio of Canadian boxers kicked off the event by winning the first three bouts.
Maximus Tomines, Micheal Collette and Sean Finnigan, all representing Crandall University in New Brunswick, each prevailed in the 140-, 150- and 152-pound weight classes, respectively.
“I box for the local university and we’re on the boxing team,” Collette said. “My coach asked me if I wanted to come down and fight in New York and we said yes. This was awesome, a great experience, it was fun., I took my first airplane ride down here.”
As far as Collette’s win: “It went good, he hits hard, his power surprised me,” he said. “But I think the reach is what gave me the edge.”
State Police Officer Nick Nolder, who hails from Lackawanna, near Buffalo, won his bout at 195 pounds.
“This is my second fight, so hopefully we get the ball rolling with COVID stopping and stuff,” Nolder said. “Hopefully we can get back into it. It was good, man, he’s a tough fighter, he came out strong. So I just had to hang in there and wait for my opportunity, I love this sport.”
Nolder prevailed in his fight by recording a technical knockout in the second round.
“I knew he was going to throw hard,” Slate said. “Coach told me to use my angles, I did that for the most part until the end, I just kind of zoned out and just started brawling a little bit.”
The event featured several local winners, including Matthew Foote and Nathan Slate, both boxing out of the Gouverneur Boxing Club.
Foote, who is from Russell, bested Alex Steward out of the Watertown Area Boxing Club by TKO in the second round at 179-pounds.
“This was my first fight and this was a lot of fun,” Foote said, “This is just a great atmosphere here.”
Slate, a Gouverneur native who works as Gouverneur corrections officer, defeated Dan Connor, a Jefferson County probations officer, in the 201-pound plus weight class.
“I had a (Mixed Martial Arts) fight in August and I had an amateur boxing fight in Syracuse before,” Slate said. “So it was nice to get the win here. ... The atmosphere was great, they were all up there in the left corner yelling and screaming, it was a fun time, a good time.”
Slate won his match by registering a technical knockout as well,
“I knew he was going to throw hard,” Slate said. “Coach told me to use my angles, I did that for the most part until the end, I just kind of zoned out and just started brawling a little bit.
Also, Ronald English, representing the WABC, won by knockout at 170 pounds.
The first Battle of the Badges was held in January 2019 at the Savory Downtown hotel. WABC owner Johnny Pepe vowed to move the event to a larger venue and was pleased with the turnout on Saturday.
“I think we have a really nice turnout tonight,” Pepe said before the start of the boxing card.
Much of the proceeds from the night of boxing with benefit Callie Taylor, who has been diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma and is the daughter of Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Jamie Taylor, who fought on the first Battle of the Badges card in 2019, as well as the Northern New York K-9 Fund.
The club hopes funds will help Callie Taylor with medical and travel expenses.
Boxers such as Sherman Buckley, who fights out of the WABC, and was defeated in a split decision at 140 pounds, was also impressed with the turnout for the event.
“This is really nice to see,” said Buckley, a Fort Drum soldier who hails from Lake Charles, La. “It’s really about community around here and I think that shows tonight.”
“John (Pepe) puts on great shows up here in Watertown,” Aceto added. “I’ve been involved in amateur boxing ever since 1986, these are some of the best shows that I’ve come to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.