The Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.) announced Tuesday that the St. Lawrence River out of Waddington will be one of nine tournament sites for its increasingly popular Bassmaster Open Series next season.
The St. Lawrence tournament, from July 20-22, is the second of three Bassmaster Elite Qualifiers tournaments in Division 3, as the nine events are broken up into three divisions.
Anglers fishing all nine events will be vying for an invitation to the Bassmaster Elite Series. The top nine anglers in the Bassmaster Qualifiers standings will earn an invitation to join the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2024. Individual event winners — including those who only fish one, three-event division — will be eligible for a berth in the 2024 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
“We’re so excited about this new format,” said Executive Director of Tournaments Hank Weldon, who oversees the Bassmaster Opens. “With the Opens EQ format, there is a clear path forward for those who want to make fishing a full-time career and prepare as much as possible while progressing toward the Elites. Those anglers’ abilities will be tested throughout the year on a variety of fisheries and prepare them for the cross-country rigors of the Elite Series.”
Last July’s Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite event on the St. Lawrence River, won by Jay Przekurat, produced a record 102 pounds, 9 ounces of total smallmouth bass and Bassmaster Magazine recently named the St. Lawrence the top fishery in the nation.
The Opens cover eight states, running from March through October. Division I tournaments take place in Lake Eufaula, Alabama (March 2-4), Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Ala. (May 18-20) and Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Fla (Oct. 12-14).
Division 2 events start with Toledo Bend in Many, La. (April 13-15), Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Okla. (June 15-17) and Lake of the Ozarks in Osage, Mo. (Sept. 13-15).
Division 3 begins at Buggs Island Reservoir in Clarksville, Va. (May 13-15), followed by the St. Lawrence River event and then Watts Bar Reservoir in Kingston, Tenn. (Sept. 13-15).
The final event in each division will feature live coverage on FS1.
“When you look at the layout of our schedule — both the times and locations — it’s easy to see why we feel like someone who fishes all nine Opens and qualifies for the Elite Series will be fully prepared for the challenge,” Weldon said. “These are all great fisheries.”
