The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN networks.

The Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.) announced Tuesday that the St. Lawrence River out of Waddington will be one of nine tournament sites for its increasingly popular Bassmaster Open Series next season.

The St. Lawrence tournament, from July 20-22, is the second of three Bassmaster Elite Qualifiers tournaments in Division 3, as the nine events are broken up into three divisions.

