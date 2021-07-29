Local fishing
MASSENA — A field of 154 bass-fishing professionals worldwide began their four-day competition for a top award of $135,000 at the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit at the St. Lawrence River.
Berkley pro John Cox of DeBary, Fla., weighed a five-bass limit of smallmouth totaling 24 pounds, 12 ounces to take the early lead after Day 1. Cox holds a slim 7-ounce lead over pro Joey Cifuentes of Clinton, Ark., who caught five bass weighing 24-5.
Cox said that he caught just seven fish on the day — all before noon. Cox spent the afternoon scouting new areas and trying to find a couple of spots that could possibly carry him through the remainder of the four-day tournament.
Day 1 leaders
John Cox, DeBary, Fla., five bass, 24-12; Joey Cifuentes, Clinton, Ark., five bass, 24-5; Ron Nelson, Berrien Springs, Mich., five bass, 23-7; Miles Howe, San Juan Capistrano, Calif., five bass, 22-10; Matthew Stefan, Junction City, Wis., five bass, 22-7; Alex Davis, Albertville, Ala., five bass, 22-0; Erik Luzak, Fenelon Falls, Ontario, Canada, five bass, 22-0; Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., five bass, 21-8; Tom Monsoor, La Crosse, Wis., five bass, 21-2; Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., five bass, 21-0
