MASSENA — Chris Johnston landed his highest total in three days of fishing Saturday at 27 pounds, 6 ounces to complete a wire-to-wire victory and walk away with his first Major League Fishing Toyota Series title in the Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division bass event on the St. Lawrence River.
Johnston totaled 77 pounds, 15 ounces to take home $39,048 and finish more than seven pounds ahead of second-place finisher Cory Johnston, Chris’ brother.
The Bassmaster Elite Series champion who has won on the St. Lawrence River as recently as 2020 in a BASS event, had struck out on a title several times in the Toyota Series. After running hundreds of miles over the last three days, going from Massena to Lake Ontario each day, Johnston finally got it done.
“I was thinking about it running back up the river, thinking ‘If I get back, I’ve finally got this off my back,’” said Chris Johnston, who is from Peterborough, Ontario. “It’s pretty good. I’ve obviously won tournaments, but this place is special to me. To win this one here, it means a lot.”
Johnston’s totals the first two days were 25-7 and 25-2, respectively. He landed his largest total by focusing strictly on Lake Ontario.
“It was good, but I didn’t have a lot of time,” he said. “People think it’s easy to go out there and catch a big bag, but it’s really not. I don’t have a spot that’s loaded, I only hit two spots today, but they’re not loaded, I had to work for them. I needed all four hours to catch them.”
Cory Johnston earned $14,550 with his second place finish of 71-10. Justin Atkins was third at 70-7, followed by Brent Anderson (64-7) and Jonathan Robla (62-6).
The victory qualified Johnston for this fall’s Toyota Series Championship on Pickwick Lake in Tennessee.
Pro fishing returns to the north country in two weeks for the BASS Open on Sept. 9-11 in Clayton. The championship in Harden County, Tenn., runs from Oct. 28-30.
“I haven’t thought that far ahead, that’s deer season,” Johnston said. “It’ll be good fishing, but 16-hour drives are killing me. Pickwick is fun, I guess I’m gonna have to make a road trip.”
Top 10 Pros
1. Chris Johnston, 77-15, $39,048; 2. Cory Johnston, 71-10, $14,550; 3. Justin Atkins, 70-7, $11,265; 4. Brent Anderson, 64-7, $10,387; 5. Jonathan Robla, 62-6, $8,448; 6. Brent Crow, 61-12, $7,510; 7. Charlie Hartley, 59-11, $6,571; 8. Jesse Spellicy, 58-10, $5,632; 9. Scott Cooke, 57-15, $4,694; 10. Marty Robinson, 57-1, $3,755
