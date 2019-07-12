WATERTOWN — Defending champion Adam Brown, fifth-seeded Chris Denesha and No. 26 seed George Labarr each booked places in the Watertown City golf tournament semifinals Friday at Ives Hill Country Club.
Brown beat ninth-seeded T.J. Penn, 3 and 2, while Denesha edged No. 20 Dylan Kernehan, 1-up. Labarr beat No. 31 seed Paul Grant Jr., 3 and 1, to advance to the semifinals.
Brown will take on Denesha at 9 a.m. today while Labarr will face sixth-seeded John Bufalini at 9:15 a.m. today at Ives Hill CC.
The 36-hole championship match will be on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.