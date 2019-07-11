WATERTOWN — Sixth-seed and multiple time City Golf Champion John Bufalini edged No. 14 Jeff Fallon 1-up in a quarterfinal match at the Watertown City Golf Tournament Thursday at Ives Hill Country Club.
The three other quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Friday with No. 26 George Labarr taking on No. 31 Paul Grant Jr. at 3:30 p.m. Defending champion and top seed Adam Brown will take on ninth-seeded T.J. Penn at 3:50 p.m. and fifth-seeded Chris Denesha will battle No. 20 Dylan Kernehan at 4 p.m.
The winners of the quarterfinal matches will advance to play in the semifinals on Saturday.
