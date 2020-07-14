WATERTOWN — Defending and seven-time champion John Bufalini defeated No. 16 Justin Maxwell, 5 and 4, Tuesday in the Round of 16 at the Watertown City Golf Championship at the Watertown Golf Club.
Former champions Joe Tufo and Bob Hughes will be in action today. Tufo, the No. 21 seed, will play fifth-seeded Brandon Mothersell at 9 a.m. Hughes, who is a 14-time champion and seventh-seed, will take on No. 10 Andrew Marks at 10 a.m.
The tournament will run through this week with semifinal matches on Saturday and the 36-hole final on Sunday at the Watertown Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.