WATERTOWN — Seventh-seed and 14-time champion Bob Hughes outlasted No. 10 Andrew Marks in 20 holes to advance in his Round of 16 match Wednesday at the Watertown City Golf Tournament at the Watertown Golf Club.
Rick Algie edged second-seeded Jordan Reardon in 19 holes while fifth-seeded Brandon Mothersell beat former champion Joe Tufo, 1 up. Rob Peluso, Dylan Kernehan, Chris Denesha and Shawn Thomas also earned spots in the quarterfinals with wins on Tuesday. Defending and seven-time John Bufalini advanced to the quarterfinals on Monday.
Quarterfinal matches will take place today and Friday with the semifinals taking place on Saturday. The 36-hole championship match will be Sunday at the Watertown Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.