CANTON — For a second straight year Potsdam claimed the Northern New York Six-Man golf championship on Saturday at the St. Lawrence University Golf Course.
Potsdam, which won on its home course last year, finished with a two-day total of 945 strokes to edge second-place Malone by five strokes.
Potsdam shot 27 strokes lower on Saturday than its 486 on Friday, finishing with a 459.
Potsdam was aided by the Berkman father/son duo who finished in third and second place respectively.
Tyler Berkman finished on shot behind the individual winner for a second straight year, shooting 76 and 75 for a two-day total of 151 strokes.
He birdied the third and ninth holes on Saturday.
“It’s good to know that we can still get the job done, even not at our home course,” Tyler Berkman said. “It’s tough (losing individual by one stroke). I’d think I could save a stroke somewhere. But I’m consistent, second loss by a stroke. It’s good to know I am consistently at the top. I didn’t really hit the ball great today. Today I was trying to grind through the second round. There was nothing really super-fantastic for me.”
Rick Berkman, Tyler’s father, improved by 10 strokes Saturday with a 71 to finish with a two-day total of 152 strokes. He birdied the fourth, 11th, 15th and 16th holes to shoot one-under par Saturday, finishing with a two-day total of 151 strokes.
“I really wasn’t expecting (a team win),” Rick Berkman said. “I knew Ty played well (Friday). I felt like I could come back and have a little better round today and I’m proud of the whole team. Everybody played better today. It’s a team effort and that’s what makes this tournament fun. I hit the ball really well today and I didn’t miss fairways. I think I hit 15 greens, so it was a good day. It was good competing with Ty. I knew where we stood the last four or five holes and he made a nice birdie on the last hole to beat me by one. It’s all good fun.”
Potsdam was also aided by super senior winner Tom Smith, who shot a 70 Saturday to finish with 150 strokes. Potsdam’s other three scorers were John McCall and junior Cooper Grant, who each shot 165, and Ryan Merriman, who shot 166.
Malone led by one stroke after Friday but finished five behind Potsdam with a two-day total of 950 strokes.
Malone was led by individual champion Ed Davis, a Massena native who now lives in Plattsburgh.
Davis shot an even-par 72 on Saturday, picking up birdies on the final two holes to edge Tyler Berkman by one stroke with a two-day score of 150. Davis also birdied the fourth, sixth and 14th holes.
“You always have a chance (to win) at even par in a tournament,” Davis said. “I thought I might have (won). You play hole by hole. I was thinking about the team. I hit the ball better and I putted a lot better too. That was the key thing. I was paying attention to the greens and green speed. I started making some putts.”
Mike Patenaude shot 158 for Malone, followed by 160’s from Ben Honahan and Patrick O’Connor, a 163 from Graham Niles and a 169 from senior Sean O’Connor.
Carlowden, which was one stroke behind Malone after the first day, finished in third with 978 total strokes.
Mike Benson led Carlowden with a two-day total of 158 strokes. Matt Resch shot 161, followed by a 163 from senior Todd Slate, a 168 from Brendon Dooley, a 169 from Dylan Bickford and a 170 from Rob Hayes.
Gouverneur’s Frank Lallier finished with a two-day score of 156 strokes to win the senior championship. The junior champion was Partridge Run’s Nate Romano, who shot 155.
