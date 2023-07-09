WATERTOWN — Pairings for the Watertown City Golf Championship were determined on Saturday with qualifying-round play at the Thompson Park Golf Course.
Reigning champion Joe Tufo is seeded No. 1 in the tournament, which continues today and is scheduled to run through Thursday.
The event kicks off Sunday morning with round of 32 play, and the round of 16 is slated for Monday.
The quarterfinal round is slated for Tuesday, with semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, weather permitting. The final round is slated to take place the next day, according to the tournament’s website.
In last year’s tournament, Tufo defeated Dylan Kerenahan in the 18-hole final to win his second city title and first since 2003.
The tournament began in 1924. Bob Hughes has won the most city tournaments with 14 victories, followed by Bufalini and Fred McGrann with eight wins each.
Here are the pairings for the this year’s championship tournament:
9 a.m.: Joe Tufo vs. Brendan Laverty; Jarrett Sweet vs. Nate Snow.
9:10 a.m.: Chris Denesha vs. TJ Penn; Shawn Thomas vs. Brandon Mothersell.
9:20 a.m.: Phillip Rogers vs. Caleb Houppert; Andrew Marks vs. William Cool.
9:30 a.m.: Tyler Davison vs. Matt Barton; Michael DiPaola vs. Mitchell Scoville.
9:40 a.m.: Bob Hughes vs. Brad LaLone; Rocco Canale vs. Nate
9:50 a.m.: John Bufalini vs. Liam Hobbs; Sam Cavallario vs. Marcus Emerson.
10 a.m.: Adam Brown vs. Joseph Augustus; Anthony Burgess vs. Chris O’Brien.
10:10 a.m.: Brian Phillips vs. Connor Gray; Taylor Reardon vs. Michael Burgess.
10:20 a.m.: Joseph Sciotti vs. Dustin Youngs; Scott Taylor vs. Michael Wetterhahn.
10:30 a.m.: Todd Heckman vs. Jason Scott; Dylan Kerenahan vs. Patrick Parson.
10:40 a.m.: Taylor Jennings vs. Chris Day; Hunter Zehr vs. Jim Nevers.
10:50 a.m.: Tommy Bedard vs. Bruce Makenzie; Hayden Freeman vs. Dylan Estal.
11 a.m.: Kyle Pignone vs. Todd LaLone; Kyle Nichols vs. Luke Heller.
11:10 a.m.: Kacy Lennox vs. Cody Modlin; Brett Warner vs. Matthew Resch.
11:20 a.m.: Justin Taylor vs. Rick Keech; Ryan Blevins vs. DJ Marconi.
11:30 a.m.: Jude Jennings vs. Jaden Romig; Quinn Sweeny vs. Toby Draper.
