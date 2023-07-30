Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman hits the ball out of sand trap on day two of the Northern New York Golf Association’s Six-Man Championship tournament on Aug. 6 at Potsdam Country Club. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LAKE PLACID — Tyler Berkman of Potsdam finished in a tie for second place at the New York State Boys Junior Amateur Championships on Friday at the Lake Placid Club.

Representing the Potsdam Town and Country Club, Berkman shot a three-day total of 210, including rounds of 67, 72 and 70, to finish two strokes behind winner Kellen Dean of McGregor Links Country Club in the 18-and-under competition.

