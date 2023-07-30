LAKE PLACID — Tyler Berkman of Potsdam finished in a tie for second place at the New York State Boys Junior Amateur Championships on Friday at the Lake Placid Club.
Representing the Potsdam Town and Country Club, Berkman shot a three-day total of 210, including rounds of 67, 72 and 70, to finish two strokes behind winner Kellen Dean of McGregor Links Country Club in the 18-and-under competition.
Berkman, who entered the day three strokes behind the leader, made a final-day charge to draw even with Dean approaching both the 17th and 18th tees.
Dean pulled his tee shot into the left rough while Berkman was able to find the fairway. Berkman was first to go as he found the rough just over the green, and well above the front hole location, setting him up for a very difficult shot. Dean hit his second shot pin-high to about 15 feet with a great look for birdie.
Berkman was unable to get up and down, leaving Dean with two putts to win, but Dean only needed one. He sank the 15-foot birdie to capture his first state title.
Berkman, who will be a senior this fall at Potsdam High School, shared second place with Dean Muratore of MET PGA Junior Golf Club.
Also from the area, Ryan Jones of Canton finished in a tie for 16th place in the event. Jones, who will be a senior later this year at Canton High School, shot a three-day total of 221, including rounds of 74, 73 and 64.
