WATERTOWN — Joe Tufo and John Bufalini have been friendly rivals on the golf links over the years.
Now the two, who have combined to win a collective 10 Watertown City Golf Championships, will now face one another in the tournament final for the first time.
Tufo, the tournament’s reigning champion, and Bufalini each recorded semifinal victories on Saturday at Thompson Park Golf course.
Tufo did so in suspenseful fashion as he bested Philip Rogers in a playoff. Meanwhile, Bufalini also prevailed in his match by defeating Adam Brown, 3 and 2.
Now Tufo and Bufalini will square off in the City’s 36-hole championship match, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday. The second half of the match will be played in an afternoon session.
Against Rogers, Tufo led by one through the first nine holes and birdied the second hole of the second nine, eventually building a three-stroke advantage through five holes. But Rogers recorded a birdie of his own on the next hole, and Tufo faltered down the stretch and couldn’t finish off the match in regulation. Tufo then registered a par on the first playoff hole to edge out Phillips.
Also in the semifinals, Bufalini built a two-stroke advantage through nine holes, recording a trio of birdies in the process, including on two of the first three holes.
Brown, who recorded two birdies of his own during the opening nine holes, then generated another to kick off the back nine and pull within a stroke. But Bufalini answered with back-to-back birdies on the next two holes en route securing his win.
Last year, Tufo also won in the semifinal round in a playoff, with a 19-hole win over Mitchell Scoville.
He then bested Dylan Kerenahan in the final to claim his second City title and his first since 2018.
Bufalini, who has won eight City championships, last competed in the final in 2020, when he won the title by defeating longtime rival Bob Hughes in the final, after defeating Brown in the 2019 championship match.
Tufo will compete in his 10th City tournament final on Sunday, as will Bufalini, who count one another as friends.
