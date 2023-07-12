WATERTOWN — Paced by reigning champion Joe Tufo’s victory, the Watertown City Golf Championship completed round of 16 play on Wednesday.
Tufo defeated Jarrett Sweet, 2 and up, in his match, as this round of play finished up at Thompson Park Golf Course.
Tufo, who is a two-time city champion, is the top seed in this year’s tournament.
Also in the round of 16, eight-time city champion John Bufalini defeated Marcus Emerson, 2 and 1, and Nate Heller defeated 14-time city champion Bob Hughes, 1-up, in a playoff.
In addition, two-time city champion Adam Brown edged Chris O’Brien, 4 and 3.
In other round of 16 matches, Shawn Thomas defeated TJ Penn, 2-up; Philip Rogers edged Andrew Marks 2 and 1; Matt Barton defeated Mitchell Scoville, 1-up; and Michael Burgess edged Connor Gray, 3 and 2.
Quarterfinal matches are now set with these matchups: Tufo versus Thomas; Rogers vs. Barton; Bufalini vs. Heller and Brown vs. Burgess.
These matches can begin as early as today and competitors will have until Friday to complete this round.
Semifinal matches are scheduled for Saturday, with the championship match to take place on Sunday, weather permitting.
