LOCAL GOLF
CLAYTON — Gary Wood of Clayton recorded a hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Clayton Country Club on June 19.
Wood aced the par-3, 131-yard hole using a left-handed 4-wood. This feat was witnessed by Ben Keeler, Sarah MacPherson and John Wicks.
The course’s fourth hole is ranked the most difficult hole on the course, according to Sue Hoffman of the Clayton Country Club, and is ranked the 10th most difficult hole in Jefferson County according to Northern New York Golf Magazine.
