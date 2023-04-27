WATERTOWN — The Watertown Family YMCA gymnastics program will welcome six other YMCA programs and 232 athletes this weekend to the New York State YMCA Gymnastics Championships.
The championships, for gymnasts ages 6-18, will take place at Jefferson Community College. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Competition involves Watertown YMCA, Cortland County Family YMCA, Glens Falls YMCA, GLOW YMCA, Lakewood YMCA, Oneonta Family YMCA and Saratoga Regional YMCA.
The event is open to the public. Guest admission is $5 per person for a single-day pass and $8 a person for a two-day pass. Children 4 and under are admitted for free.
Watertown, which has run a gymnastics program for 26 years, hosted the state championships for the first time in 2015.
